Nevada County Captures: Celebration of Life

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

This is what “Celebration of Life” looks like after a workout for the Barbara Schmidt Millar Women’s Triathlon and 5K up at Cascade Shores!
Submitted by Cathy Anderson-Meyers
Cru Dorsey celebrates finishing the National Exchange sign in Nevada City.
Submitted by Stuey Weills
California Sister on today’s harvest.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
The squirrel was determined to get the suet.
Submitted by Jim Barre
So hot, wish I could crawl únder the rock.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Wake up, America!
Submitted by Paul King

 

