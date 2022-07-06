facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Celebrating the Fourth | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Celebrating the Fourth

The Nevada County Concert Band performed its annual curbside concert at the 2022 Independence Day parade in Nevada City.
Submitted by Kristin Mack
Members of the Goldancers Square Dance Club in Grass Valley celebrating the Fourth of July.
Submitted by Barbara Sindorf
Fourth of July reflections on Lake Wildwood.
Submitted by Laurent Clark
Hills Flat Lumber was the place for employees, families and friends to enjoy a barbecue feast and watch the fireworks on the Fourth. Marc Cuniberti, a Union columnist, was kind enough to capture the moment.
Submitted by Marc Cuniberti
Celebrating the Fourth of July at the lake.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Lake Wildwood fireworks.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian

 

