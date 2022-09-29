facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Celebrating Adele Freckman’s 101st birthday | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Celebrating Adele Freckman's 101st birthday

Eskaton Sparrow Circle walkers celebrate Adele Freckman's 101st birthday!
Submitted by Priscilla Mayfield
Milo is Rachel and Josh's 8 month-old, demonstrating his "squishy face."
Submitted by Rachel Witkop
Here's a top-down perspective of what the Mosquito Fire looked like in the first days of the fire from 30,000 feet.
Submitted by Kent Riffey
Old Auburn Road.
Submitted by Valerie Slaven
History saved! Pictured here is Commercial Street in 1952. The other photo shows Commercial Street in 2022. Well done, Nevada City!
Submitted by Richard Hill
They are harvesting the rice fields down by Woodruff Lane — Lots of trucks and harvesting machinery.
Submitted by Elany Prusa

 

