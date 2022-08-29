facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: CATS book reading, signing with author Helen Zia | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: CATS book reading, signing with author Helen Zia

Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra’s book reading and signing on Last Boat Out of Shanghai by author Helen Zia was well attended. Pictured here are Zia, Jerry Chan and Cecelia Chan.
Submitted by Jeannie Wood
Author Helen Zia reads from her book Last Boat Out of Shanghai during Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra’s book reading and signing event on Aug. 26 in Nevada City.
Submitted by Jeannie Wood
Do you see all three?
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Preying mantis having breakfast on a sunflower in Grass Valley.
Submitted by Jerry Chapman
Sunset with crescent moon.
Submitted by Gloria Molin

 

One sweet goat at the Nevada County Fair.
Submitted by Rosie Mariani
