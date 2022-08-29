Nevada County Captures: CATS book reading, signing with author Helen Zia

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra’s book reading and signing on Last Boat Out of Shanghai by author Helen Zia was well attended. Pictured here are Zia, Jerry Chan and Cecelia Chan.

Submitted by Jeannie Wood

Author Helen Zia reads from her book Last Boat Out of Shanghai during Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra’s book reading and signing event on Aug. 26 in Nevada City.

Submitted by Jeannie Wood

Do you see all three?

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Preying mantis having breakfast on a sunflower in Grass Valley.

Submitted by Jerry Chapman

Sunset with crescent moon.

Submitted by Gloria Molin