 Nevada County Captures: Can you see the smile? | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Can you see the smile?

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Sunset Tuesday night.
Submitted by Jerry Chapman
Canada Geese brave late winter snow flurries in Nevada City.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Can you see the smiley face? Taken at Hirschman’s Pond in Nevada City on my first visit there.
Submitted by Janice Hoctor
What a great, feel-good Mardi Gras Parade!
Submitted by Diane Mercer
Nevada City Mardi Gras Parade Sunday, February 27. It was an exuberant, large, fun, loving crowd and one of the best Mardi Gras parades I've ever gone to up here!
Submitted by Elany Prusa
