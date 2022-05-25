Nevada County Captures: Calf Scramble

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Penn Valley Rodeo’s Calf Scramble had everyone smiling last Saturday!

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Impressive 12 year old barrel racer made a lasting impression at Penn Valley Rodeo last Saturday.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Black Tailed Mule deer meandering through the local forest as she stepped out of the shadows into the sunlight.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

A nearby shopkeeper shops at the closing sale for William's Stationery.

Submitted by Veronica McManus

Lupine in my yard and the neighborhood is amazing this year.

Submitted by Jill Erickson

Wake up. Mamas hunting for dinner.

Submitted by Darlene Mariani