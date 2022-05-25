 Nevada County Captures: Calf Scramble | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Calf Scramble

Penn Valley Rodeo’s Calf Scramble had everyone smiling last Saturday!
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Impressive 12 year old barrel racer made a lasting impression at Penn Valley Rodeo last Saturday.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Black Tailed Mule deer meandering through the local forest as she stepped out of the shadows into the sunlight.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
A nearby shopkeeper shops at the closing sale for William's Stationery.
Submitted by Veronica McManus
Lupine in my yard and the neighborhood is amazing this year.
Submitted by Jill Erickson
Wake up. Mamas hunting for dinner.
Submitted by Darlene Mariani
Festiva Maxima peony in bloom.
Submitted by Kathy Horner

 

