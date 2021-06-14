Nevada County Captures: Burney Falls

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Kayak Club camping at Burney Falls.

Submitted by Alan Cary

Mac Megenity celebrates his 100th birthday with his son Al.

Submitted by Estela Bluestein

Old Glory displayed on our front gate for Flag Day. People honk and wave when driving by.

Submitted by Sharol Partidos

Spirit in Mendocino waiting to play.

Submitted by Nicole Weaver

Japanese maple.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Another Amaryllis in Lake Wildwood.

Submitted by Jerry Biagini