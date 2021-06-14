 Nevada County Captures: Burney Falls | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Burney Falls

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Kayak Club camping at Burney Falls.
Submitted by Alan Cary
Mac Megenity celebrates his 100th birthday with his son Al.
Submitted by Estela Bluestein
Old Glory displayed on our front gate for Flag Day. People honk and wave when driving by.
Submitted by Sharol Partidos
Spirit in Mendocino waiting to play.
Submitted by Nicole Weaver
Japanese maple.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Another Amaryllis in Lake Wildwood.
Submitted by Jerry Biagini
House for sale! A fixer-upper!
Submitted by Richard Hill

