Nevada County Captures: Bucket Man

Look! Up in the sky! It's Bucket Man!

Submitted by Richard Hill

Gold Country Kiwanis President, Justin Gross, presents Joe Bell with his 25-year pin.

Submitted by Jim Bair

Jesse Locks, of Folks Trail Hiking Club, and Erin Thiem, of Outside Inn-Inn Town Campground, led a local walk Thursday (June 9) exploring "Architecture of Nevada City."

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Smartsville sky’s.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

It's Bumble Bee season.

Submitted by Jamie Brown