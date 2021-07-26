Nevada County Captures: Bossy goose

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Sunrise out of the smoke on Sunday.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Lazy float on the river.

Submitted by Cathy Anderson-Meyers

A very bossy Pomeranian goose at the lake by the campground at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Submitted by Carole McMurray

Healthy Brew on tap at the Nevada City Farmers Market.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

Artful Mushrooms at the Grass Valley growers market.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

Oh boy. We can finally touch something! Spotted at the Nevada City Farmers Market.

Submitted by Michael Rugge