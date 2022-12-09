Nevada County Captures: Bobcat strikes a pose

SUBMIT A PHOTO

The German American Club singing "Oh Tannenbaum" with accordion accompaniment during the Christmas party at Seaman's Lodge on Friday, December 2.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Colors of a chilly fall.

Submitted by Denise Fink

Bobcat quit chasing squirrels long enough to pose for this photo.

Submitted by Cal McKitrick