facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Bird drama | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Bird drama

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Oliver and a deer enjoying the Wolf Creek Trail!
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Area man tries his luck at Fuller Lake.
Submitted by Patrick Johnson
Blazing summer dawn in Rough and Ready.
Submitted by Suezie Gore
Bird drama: On Thursday, June 24, I witnessed a Raven, a Great Blue Heron and a Bald Eagle all fighting at length in a pine tree that I can see from my driveway! The Heron and Eagle appear to be fighting over nesting rights but the raven above them is hopping from branch to branch getting closer and closer to them. To do what, I don't know?
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Community
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User