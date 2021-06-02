Nevada County Captures: Big family

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Hutto Fire in Smartsville, May 2021.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

A hen Wood Duck and her brood of 17 ducklings that hatched this morning (5/31/21) at our pond on Banner Mountain.

Submitted by Ted Beedy

Elm Cemetery on Thursday.

Submitted by Cathy Anderson-Meyers

Grass Valley School’s Foundation volunteers placing flags in downtown Grass Valley to honor the fallen this Memorial Day.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

German American hiking club members cooling off at Pauley Creek outside Downieville on Thursday, May 27.

Submitted by Elany Prusa