Nevada County Captures: Beauty all around us

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

This beautiful Dogwood tree always looks gorgeous and I had to capture the flag blowing in the wind next to it.
Submitted by Adrienne Lincoln
Gold Country Kiwanis presents a check to Nicole Grimes of Gold Country Senior Services for a new Senior Center at the World Tai Chi and Health Day at Pioneer Park.
Submitted by Mike Weaver
Photo taken from Mautino Park in Grass Valley, following the storm on Sunday.
Submitted by Nancy Moore
Spring in Peardale.
Submitted by Charles Hooper
Spring serenity in Penn Valley.
Submitted by Allison Denton
Dogwoods in Greenwood Cemetery are the best.
Submitted by Douglas Franklin

 

