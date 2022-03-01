 Nevada County Captures: Beautiful day for Mardi Gras | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Beautiful day for Mardi Gras

Sunday was such a beautiful day for Mardi Gras in Nevada City. The revelers were shoulder-to-shoulder along Broad Street watching the parade and obviously enjoying the festive atmosphere.
Submitted by Brad Oliver
There was no lack of color and movement in the Nevada City Mardi Gras parade.
Submitted by Brad Oliver
Scouts in the giving spirit during the Mardi Gras parade in Nevada City.
Submitted by Brad Oliver
The spectacular Dutchess in the Nevada City Mardi Gras parade Sunday, Feb. 27.
Submitted by Brad Oliver
Handing out beads during the Mardi Gras parade in Nevada City Sunday.
Submitted by Brad Oliver

 

