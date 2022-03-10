Nevada County Captures: Aussie Day

SUBMIT A PHOTO

It was a beautiful spring day Wednesday by the Yuba River at Bridgeport, a little too cool for a dip in the water but good to see there were some nice pools. Hopefully there will be some around when the hot weather arrives.

Submitted by Brad Oliver

On our way to Nevada County Camera Club show at the Center for the Arts.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Aussie Day at Daisy's Place.

Submitted by Terry-Ann Pesselt