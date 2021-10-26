Nevada County Captures: At the end of the rainbow

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Cow at the end of the rainbow.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Englebright Dam overflowing at noon Monday, Oct. 25.

Submitted by Steve Klein

The day after the storm.

Submitted by Gloria Molin

The South Yuba River flowing at 4,000 cfs after Sunday's rain.

Submitted by Craig Silberman

Lots of fallen trees in Nevada County.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Rainbow side by side with October Glory above Lake if the Pines on Oct. 25.

Submitted by Debbie Krogman