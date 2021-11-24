 Nevada County Captures: Assisting the community | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Assisting the community

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Gold Country Kiwanis assisting Grass Valley Rotary in preparing 11,400 meals for the community.
Submitted by Jan Weaver
Serenity from Sugarloaf.
Submitted by Tom Dykstra
A few of the many riders supporting youth mental health at the Heart of Gold Gravel ride.
Submitted by Randy Hopkins
Last of the fall color in Grass Valley on Nov. 20, 2021.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
The boys are back in town.
Submitted by Denise Fink
Dead tree is bird refuge in Smartsville.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian

 

