Nevada County Captures: Amazing sunset

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Amazing sunset on Oct. 7.

Submitted by Gloria Molin

The Artists at The Curious Forge — Stop #55 of the Nevada County Open Studios Tour. Pictured is Bob, Jeff, Christy, Camille and Liam. Our artists range from painters to fabric designers and original clothing to children's books to ceramics to hat-makers and hat-stand-makers to jewelry-makers and more!

Submitted by Christy Gurley

Sailor Sadie enjoying a ride in Lake Of the Pines.

Submitted by Trina Laird

Not happy with this squirrel eating my Marigolds.

Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer

Ghouls and ghosts starting to appear in town.

Submitted by Diane Mercer

Ghouls and ghosts starting to appear in town.

Submitted by Diane Mercer

At one with our trees (Yuba Reservoir, Oct. 10).

Submitted by Tish Allan-Jacobs