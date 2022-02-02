Nevada County Captures: All together now

SUBMIT A PHOTO

All together now!

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Soothing winter sunset.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Sierra College will host the 2022 Sierra Writers Conference online from Feb. 10 through Feb. 12. This year’s theme, “Stories Matter: (Re) Imagining Past and Future,” highlights the power of words to embody change. The conference will feature science fiction author Kim Stanley Robinson, author and editor Nisi Shawl, Nevada County Poet Laureate Kirsten Casey, and a group of writers whose workshops focus on various elements of story, writing and community. For more information on this year’s Sierra Writers Conference, visit https://sierrawritersconference.wordpress.com/ .

Submitted by Sierra College

Our abalone yard border. Geno dove into the ocean for many a delicious year!

Submitted by Cathy Anderson-Meyers

Tundra swans in the rice fields off Woodruff Road, Jan. 23.

Submitted by Elany Prusa