 Nevada County Captures: After the storm | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: After the storm

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Grass Valley after the storm.
Submitted by Jason Scallin
Celebrating the return of the sun!
Submitted by Ingegerd Hjord
Crew from San Diego replacing a transformer in Grass Valley on Tuesday.
Submitted by Craig Silberman
Crew from San Diego replacing a transformer in Grass Valley on Tuesday.
Submitted by Craig Silberman
Warming up at Daisy's Place after a Christmas dinner.
Submitted by Gary Pesselt
Frustrated with PG&E’s efforts to restore power on Butler Street in Grass Valley.
Submitted by Betsey Severn
Sunset as seen from our deck on Strawberry Circle in Lake Wildwood on Sunday, Jan. 2.
Submitted by Greg Marshall
Snow in the Foothlls.
Submitted by Ariana Zimmerman

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more