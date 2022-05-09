 Nevada County Captures: Adorable duckling | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Adorable duckling

Nevada City Court House and clouds.
Submitted by Steve Hillis
The Osprey catches some fast food out of Hirschman's Pond in Nevada City.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
On April 30, Gold Country Kiwanis sponsored a silent auction at World Tai Chi Day to benefit NC Media.
Submitted by Jan Weaver
What a wonderful display of motherhood along the Hirschman's Pond Trail in Nevada City as this mother hen mallard keeps a close eye on her adorable duckling brood.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Adorable duckling at Hirschman's Pond Trail in Nevada City.
Submitted by Jamie Brown

 

