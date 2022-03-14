Nevada County Captures: A walk at Empire Mine

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Oliver enjoying a walk at Empire Mine.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Ideateam, with its nine soulful members and original songs, grooved at CHS back in February.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

The only good burn pile is ashes.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

Canada Geese gracefully take flight from the pond behind the Nevada County Library.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Sunning in Nevada County.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Hearts in the sky.

Submitted by Ariana Zimmerman