Nevada County Captures: A Rough and Ready rainbow

A Rough and Ready rainbow.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Stuffing cheeks at sunrise with catfood.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Adorable new five-month-old Great Pyrenees puppy arrived today to help guard our little goat herd.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Caltucky performance by City Hall during Summer Nights in Nevada City.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
A magical morning by a waterfall on Deer Creek Tribute Trail.
Submitted by Paul King
"No Mine" concert at Pioneer Park this past Sunday.
Submitted by Alan Cary
Monsoon sunsets over Grass Valley.
Submitted by Ariana Zimmerman
Donner Bridge from the Pacific Crest Trail.
Submitted by Alan Cary

 

