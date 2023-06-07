Jump into summer with a new photography exhibit, “Beaches” by Ann Westling at the Edward Jones office on 580 Brunswick Rd, Suite 200 in Grass Valley. Exhibit opens on Friday afternoon, June 23 with a reception from 4:00 — 6:00 pm.
This is a bright and breezy collection of photos celebrating beaches — everything from surfing dogs to sunsets and swimming with sea turtles. Grab your boogie board and join us for some surf music and refreshments. RSVP not required but helpful — contact Faith Hegeman, Office Administrator, (530) 477-3360.