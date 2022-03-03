Nevada County Camera Club photo exhibit opens today

The exhibit “Celebrate Photography — the best of Nevada County Camera Club” opens today.

The exhibit features photos by camera club members — from impressionistic to realistic, black-and-white to full color, displaying a range of styles indicative of the creativity found in Nevada County.

“As the first celebration of Photography Month Nevada County, we wanted to share our best at the newly renovated Granucci Gallery at The Center for the Arts,” said Rachel Rosenthal, president of Nevada County Camera Club, in a news release. “We are thrilled to share our photos with the community and hope all will enjoy the variety, creativity, expertise and beauty.”

“The center is excited to host the Camera Club in our newly renovated Granucci Gallery,” said Brynn Farwell, programs and gallery manager of The Center for the Arts. “The mission of the gallery is to provide a platform for artists in Nevada County to exhibit new works and a place for our community members to experience the plethora of art and creativity surrounding us here in the foothills.”

April is Photography Month and is being celebrated in Nevada County by the Nevada County Camera Club, The Center for the Arts, Grass Valley Courtyard Suites, Nevada County Arts Council, Grass Valley-Nevada City Cultural District and others.

Additional activities in Nevada County will include photo walks for the public and other exhibits.

Photography Month was initiated by the Viewpoint Photographic Art Center in Sacramento to celebrate the capacity of photographic art to reach across communities and bring people together. A variety of diverse and eclectic events are also planned in Sacramento, Placer, Yolo and Eldorado counties.

Source: Nevada County Camera Club

“Sunset at the Rice Fields” by Elany Prusa.

Submitted to The Union