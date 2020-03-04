Nevada County Camera Club gallery show and reception Friday
Submitted by Ellen Davis
The Nevada County Camera Club’s Gallery Show will feature the work of 29 club members, hosted by Nevada City Picture Framing and Gallery in Nevada City. Community members are invited to meet the artists at an opening reception, scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 6. Nevada City Picture Framing and Gallery is located at 571 Searls Ave., Ste. B in Nevada City.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
News