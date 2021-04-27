Nevada County Camera Club debuts ’Colorful and Historic Buildings of Nevada County’ exhibit
The newest photography exhibit from the Nevada County Camera Club — entitled “Colorful and Historic Buildings of Nevada County” — will open Saturday at Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration.
“This show celebrates the historic, dramatic and often quirky architecture of the county,” said Ellen Davis, gallery exhibit coordinator for the Nevada County Camera Club, in a press release. “When you’ve lived here for a long time, or anywhere really, you may take your surroundings for granted. We hope that this show will encourage us all to see these wonderful buildings with new eyes.”
Twenty-five photos showcase buildings in various locations of the county.
“Architecture photography is often thought of as very formal, more technical than creative, which can be intimidating to photographers,” Davis said. “Although it was up to the artist to choose their subject and how they wanted to present it, a creative approach was highly encouraged. I’m delighted to see such a broad variety of photographs in this show. Some made excellent use of light and weather conditions and others took advantage of unique or sinister moments. Some images are beautifully formal and others take on a delightfully wild perspective. There are little vignettes that make you wonder where was the photo taken and what is happening.”
Melissa Goldman, owner of Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration, at 571 Searls Ave., Nevada City, invites visitors to view the show during open hours from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Saturday hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Source: Nevada County Camera Club
What: “Colorful and Historic Buildings of Nevada County” photo exhibit by the Nevada County Camera Club
Where: Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration, 571 Searls Ave., Nevada City
When: Saturday to July 19
Time: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Contact: 530-478-1990
More on Nevada County Camera Club: http://www.nccameraclub.com
Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration: http://www.nevadacitypictureframing.com
