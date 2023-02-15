Taking flight

Richard Mooney captured this photo of a red-tailed hawk taking flight. His photography will be featured at the Edward Jones Conference Room, 580 Brunswick Rd., Suite 200, Grass Valley, CA from March 3 through May 26 as part of the Nevada County Camera Club's upcoming Photography Month exhibits. 

 Richard Mooney

April is Photography Month in northern California. It was initiated by the Viewpoint Photographic Art Center in Sacramento to celebrate and elevate the art of photography.

In Nevada County, it is being celebrated by the Nevada County Camera Club (NCCC) in cooperation with the Center for the Arts, Courtyard Suites, and others. “Through many exhibits and photo walks, we hope to highlight the importance of photography in our lives as well as the creative culture of Nevada County. We also hope to expand our appreciation of good photography and enhance our photographic skills while creating opportunities for the public to do so as well,” stated Mike Shea, President of NCCC.