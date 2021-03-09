Nevada County buys property for diversion housing

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the purchase of a $768,990 property aimed at diverting people with mental health issues and high recidivism rates out of jail and into housing.

The three-bedroom, 4,200-square-foot property at 13192 Brunswick Road in Grass Valley was used for the last five years as the county’s Insight Respite Center and run by Turning Point.

According to Mike Dent, director of Housing and Child Support Services, the facility would be used for those in the Behavioral Health Department programs, serving similar clientele as the respite center had.

The purchase was made using a $1 million grant awarded to the Behavioral Health Department last April meant to improve and expand jail diversion program in the state.

“It’s nice to know that there’s no matching general fund monies needed to purchase this piece of property,” Board Chair Dan Miller said. “It is a good location for this type of need.”

Some of that grant funding will go toward renovations and support programming for residents, including onsite services and a live-in support specialist.

Some public commenters were concerned about potential impacts to neighbors and the cost of the purchase.

Behavioral Health Director Phebe Bell said outreach will be made to surrounding neighbors and the property would be monitored nearly 24/7.

“It’s actually a longer term housing option for people. It’s not a short term, interim stay when people are still in a more unstable or crisis mode,” Bell said. “There’ll be support staff on premise often during the day and always overnight.”

According to Dent, the property was appraised at around $500,000 because the 1,600-square-foot downstairs was classified as storage instead of living space due to the lack of a septic license. The county plans to use the renovation funds to fix the septic issue.

“Once that’s done, the property would appraise probably more than the purchase price,” Dent said.

