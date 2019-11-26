Nevada County businesses providing free Thanksgiving meals

Two Nevada County businesses are making sure no one has to spend their Thanksgiving holiday hungry or alone.

The Old Town Cafe in Grass Valley and Rainbow Market in Nevada City will be giving away more than 600 Thanksgiving meals tomorrow, complete with all the sides and fixings.

“We’re cooking 11 birds, over 200 pounds of turkey,” Old Town Cafe Owner Robin Buckman said. “We’ll have stuffing, mashed potatooes, gravy, rolls, cranberry sauce, of course pumpkin pie for dessert and more.”

Buckman said his restaurant has been giving away food on Thanksgiving for 14 years and will continue to do so for as long as they can.

“My crew and I, we are so blessed that we have everything we need and we’re able to give back to the community every year,” Buckman said. “It’s fun for us, we have a great time doing it.”

Rainbow Market has also been giving away Thanksgiving meals for a long time, so long that according to owner Jeff Rutherford, they’re not sure when it started.

“We’ve lost track of how long we’ve done it, maybe 12 years,” Rutherford said.

The Rainbow market expects to attract about 275 people like in past years while Buckman said the Old Town Cafe will get anywhere from 200-400 people.

“It’s just nice to be able to give something back,” Buckman said. “There’s so many people who have no place to go, and this gives them a place to go.”

Both stores said they have plenty of donations and volunteers and are now ready for people to come enjoy a meal together.

“It’s just nice to see so many people eating,” Buckman said.

