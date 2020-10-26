Nevada County businesses cope with power shutdown

Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday PG&E shut off power across western Nevada County as a preventative measure against wildfires.

Grass Valley’s downtown up to Sutton Way maintained power through the initial shut-off period. Downtown Nevada City lost power for approximately two hours before the lights returned to store windows — just after many stores’ 5 p.m. closing time.

According to a press release by PG&E, its Public Safety Power Shut-off is expected to affect some 361,000 customers across northern and central California.

Curt Ebner co-owns Lobos del Mar, a Fair Trade clothing company garment shop that supports indigenous families abroad by selling their handcrafted items on Broad Street. Ebner said the rolling outages are just one of many obstacles he has faced since opening his Nevada City shop in 2019.

“This year, right?” Ebner said. “This is just one more thing after COVID.”

Following the outage’s start, Ebner relied on the sun’s western position to light up his store windows, keeping his doors open as neighboring shops closed theirs.

Without a generator, Ebner was unable to run card payments. If customers came without cash, Ebner considered various payment apps available on smart phones.

Ebner said he was half prepared for the outage, but confused because he heard Broad Street was on a different grid.

“There are two streets of the town that weren’t supposed to shut off,” Ebner said. “We don’t know what happened.”

‘IT IS WHAT IT IS’

Rudy Udarbe, the owner and operator of The Truffle Shop up the street from Lobos del Mar, was the sole business in the New York Hotel to remain open.

“It is what it is,” Udarbe said of the shutdown’s forewarned duration — expected to last until 10 p.m. Tuesday. “I’m grateful it’s short.”

Udarbe said his sweets are well preserved by a chest freezer with extra ice, but he will be unable to brew coffee during the shutdown.

“I don’t have a generator because it’s too loud,” Udarbe said.

Udarbe said customers can enter his windowless chocolate and coffee shop using their cellphones’ flashlight feature to light the way.

“I’m not shutting down, because my customers can shop by flashlight,” Udarbe said.

Bartender Trish Connor of McGee’s Annex managed a dark bar with more stools taken than not.

“It’s fun,” Connor said between serving drinks and taking cash. “We need someone with a guitar so we can start singing.”

Carolyn McFadden is a volunteer at Booktown Books on the corner of Bank and South Auburn streets in Grass Valley. McFadden said the downtown area was spared from the shut-off, but her home on the San Juan Ridge was not.

McFadden said she has a propane stove and a well on her property, but will be without running water until Tuesday.

“It ticks me off,” McFadden said.

McFadden prepared for the shut-off by washing her dishes — “I hate dirty dishes” — freezing gallon jugs of water and limiting her purchase of perishables.

McFadden said she understands the risks posed by leaving power on, but wishes PG&E would take more responsibility for maintaining its infrastructure.

“I can see it from both sides,” McFadden said, adding that she is grateful her needs are few at 74 years old. “In particular, people who have meds that need to be refrigerated or need oxygen.”

