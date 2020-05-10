Nevada County: Businesses can start preparing for Stage 2 reopening

Guidance is available to help local businesses create COVID-19 Prevention Plans for a quick and safe reopening County staff will be reaching out to local businesses to provide guidance on safe reopening

Nevada County is still under the statewide Stay-at-Home order but, according to a news release, is prepared to meet the State’s readiness criteria to move further into Stage 2 reopening and reopen more local businesses.

Nevada County businesses are encouraged to prepare to safely reopen if they fit into the Stage 2 sectors in the California Recovery Plan. Reopening will not look like business as usual pre-COVID pandemic and businesses will need to follow the guidance from the State and County in order to protect their employees and customers.

On Friday, curbside retail was able to begin reopening with COVID-19 Prevention Plans in place. These businesses include:

Support Local Journalism Donate



bookstores

jewelry stores

toy stores

clothing stores

shoe stores

home and furnishing stores

sporting goods stores

antique stores

music stores

Florists

Supply chains supporting the above businesses, in manufacturing and logistics sectors Once the Nevada County Public Health has their required phone call with the California Department of Public Health Monday morning, the County is hopeful that more businesses categorized in Stage 2 will be able to open on Tuesday, May 12, including:

Destination retail, including shopping malls and swap meets.

Personal services, limited to: car washes, pet grooming, tanning facilities, and landscape gardening.

Office-based businesses (telework remains strongly encouraged)

Dine-in restaurants (other facility amenities, like bars or gaming areas, are not permitted)

Schools and childcare facilities

Outdoor museums and open gallery spaces

Businesses not able to reopen as part of Stage 2 include:

Gyms and fitness studios

Hair and nail salons

Tattoo parlors

Community facilities, libraries, public pools, playgrounds, and picnic areas

Churches, religious services and cultural ceremonies

Hospitality services, such as bars and lounges

Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, gaming facilities, and pro sports

Indoor museums, kids museums and gallery spaces, zoos

Nightclubs

Concert venues

Festivals

Theme parks

Hotels/lodging for leisure and tourism

Guidance and COVID-19 Prevention Plans for Businesses

In order to reduce the level of risk of spreading COVID-19, each business should implement a COVID-19 Prevention Plan, which will address implementing risk mitigating practices in their business to create safe environments for workers and customers.

Both the State and Nevada County’s Recovery Advisory Committee have created guidance and checklists to help local businesses create a COVID-19 Prevention Plan and reopen safely:

Find these resources at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus/businesses. More local resources will become available as we continue to work through Stage 2 and Stage 3 reopening as a community.

“We are working with our local Chambers and business organizations to help share these resources with our business community,” the release states. “Starting Tuesday, May 12, County staff will begin stopping by local businesses and restaurants to answer questions and provide guidance on creating a COVID-19 Prevention Plan to help keep our businesses open, and our community healthy and safe.”

Businesses with questions about modifying business practices to keep customers safe and slow the spread of COVID- 19 can email COVID19recovery@co.nevada.ca.us.

General coronavirus questions can be directed to the Coronavirus Call Center at 1-833-DIAL211 or 211@connectingpoint.org.

“As we move forward through Stage 2, Nevada County needs to continue practicing social distancing, good hygiene, wearing face coverings in public, minimizing going into public spaces, and educating friends, family and favorite businesses on the current recommendations,” the release states. “Thank you for your patience as we plan for a safe transition towards opening some lower-risk businesses and onward to a sustainable recovery. “

Source: County of Nevada