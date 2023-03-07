Nevada County officials held a press conference Monday, catching Nevada County residents up with the latest in the county’s efforts in aiding those impacted by the area’s latest round of storms.

Taylor Wolfe, Public Information Officer for Nevada County said: “Our emergency operations center staff (have been) active for 11 days…responding to 174 outages affecting 6,000 households.”

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.

Tags