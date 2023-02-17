Arts education and the importance of recreating through recycling/reusing will be the focus of the AAUW Nevada County Branch’s February 18th meeting. Guest speaker will be Donna Sagwin, founder and CEO of the non-profit ReCreate, which works with businesses and individuals to divert clean, usable, but unwanted items. With these items, ReCreate provides hands-on educational programs and strives to make creative expression accessible to all. In 2008, Donna founded ReCreate because she saw an opportunity to be a liaison between businesses throwing away very usable "waste," and schools facing budget shortfalls for art and hands-on programs. Come be inspired to clean out the craft closet or recycle bin for your own art expressions or as an option for donations.
The meeting will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main Street, Grass Valley, on Saturday, February 18th, 9:30 – 11:30 am. It is free and open to the public.