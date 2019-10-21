Nevada County Board of Supervisors to vote on additional cold weather sheltering

Nevada County is poised today to amend its contract with The Salvation Army in order to offer 20 days of emergency homeless sheltering during nights of extreme cold weather.

The more than $24,000 contract update will allow The Salvation Army funds to provide up to 20 days of emergency shelter placement at the Booth Family Center in Grass Valley, according to the contract.

According to Nevada County Director of Social Services Tex Ritter, the move is precautionary and part of the county’s multilevel approach to helping the homeless population.

“If it’s going be freezing out there, we want to protect our fragile population whether they are homeless or low income.” Ritter said. “The county is working on a multifaceted approach with transitional housing, permanent housing and a navigation center. We’re really concerned about taking care of our most needy residents.”

The services will be used as needed, meaning shelter spaces will be offered only if the temperatures meet certain criteria. According to Ritter, in the past year the shelter was not needed as much but at other times the county expanded the contract to include additional days when the weather called for it.

Activation criteria that would open the warming shelters include a predicted low of 30 degrees or below in Nevada City, a predicted low of 32 degrees or lower in Nevada City with accompanying snow on the ground, or a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service for western Nevada County for elevations of 3,000 feet or below.

According to the contract, families and individuals referred to the emergency shelter would receive the same benefits and case management services normally offered to clients, including staff-developed action plans and skills training.

People seeking shelter must be referred into the program and pre-authorized for services by staff.

The contract, if approved today by the board, would take effect Nov. 1.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.