Nevada County Board of Supervisors to hear outdoor event ordinance changes

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Tuesday on amendments to its Outdoor Events ordinance which could increase the number of events allowed each year while restricting where and how often they are held.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. However, the public hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Masks are mandatory inside all county facilities.

People can watch the meeting live on Nevada County Media Channel 17 in western county, on Suddenlink Channel 78 in eastern county, and can watch online at https://nevco.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

People can participate in person at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City; by commenting online at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/boardmeetings; emailing BOS.PublicComment@co.nevada.ca.us; or calling 530-270-3474 to comment live over the phone.

The amendments would increase the maximum number of events held per year from four to eight and prohibit any events in residential zones R1, R2, and R3.

The amendments would also require one portable toilet per 50 people in attendance at the event, remove the criminal record check requirement, and prohibit more than three outdoor events per month or on consecutive weekends, regardless of what month they occur in.

The changes would also give the Community Development Agency authority to issue permits with the Sheriff’s Office able to review them.

Site plan requirements, attendance limitations, noise mitigation and other health and safety regulations remain unchanged.

Since the ordinance was first passed in 2014 about a dozen events, mostly weddings, have been permitted at 12 different locations. No permits have been approved in residential zones during that time and the county has received no complaints about approved events, according to staff reports.

If passed the ordinance will become effective Nov. 13.

Amendments to the ordinance were first brought to the board in April after some in the event industry felt it was too restricting, but were tabled to get more input from stakeholders.

Since then the county convened a working group including representatives from the wedding industry, agricultural community, homeowners, and the fire department that provided additional recommendations.

