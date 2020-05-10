Nevada County Board of Supervisors sets special meeting for Monday

From a release:

AGENDA

SPECIAL MEETING

The Board of Supervisors welcomes you to a Special Meeting.

Pursuant to Governor Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order pertaining to the convening of public meetings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the County of Nevada will hold this Special Meeting of the Board of Supervisors by remote. The Board of Supervisors will attend the meeting and participate to the same extent as if they were present.

Support Local Journalism Donate



This meeting is broadcast live on Nevada County Media Channel 17 in the Western County and on Suddenlink Channel 78 in the Eastern County and can be viewed live through the web at https://nevco.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

Closed Captioning is available for hearing impaired viewers.

******

TO ADDRESS THE BOARD ON A MATTER ON THE AGENDA: Clerk of the Board staff remains dedicated to finding new and innovative methods to suit our County’s civic engagement needs during this challenging time. Members of the public can provide comments on a particular agenda item before or during the meeting by:

1) Writing a letter to the Board of Supervisors

2) Calling (530) 264-0554 and leaving a voice mail message

3) Emailing BOS.PublicComment@co.nevada.ca.us.

Before the meeting only, members of the public can leave an eComment at: https://www.mynevadacounty.com/822/Meeting-Information-Video-Streaming.

Please provide your name, and the number of the agenda item on which you wish to comment on.

(At special meetings of the Board, public comment will only be allowed on matters appearing on the agenda.)

AGENDA

Anyone requiring reasonable accommodation to participate in the meeting should contact the Clerk of the Board’s office by calling (530) 265-1480 prior to the meeting. TTY/Speech-to-Speech users may dial 7-1-1 for the California Relay Service.

The agenda and all supporting documents may be obtained at https://nevco.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. To view the supporting documents on this agenda for a particular item, click on the SR number to the left of the item. Please note that the on-line agenda may not include all related or updated documents. Proposed actions and supporting documents are considered draft until acted upon by the Board. All items listed on the agenda may be acted upon by the Board of Supervisors.

SPECIAL MEETING: 3:30 PM STANDING ORDERS:

Call the meeting to order.

Pledge of Allegiance.

Corrections and/or deletions to agenda.

DEPARTMENT HEAD MATTERS:

Health and Human Services Agency Director: Ryan Gruver

1. SR 20-2719

Resolution approving a letter of support for Nevada County’s Novel Coronavirus Reopening Readiness Plan, and authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to sign the letter, as a necessary step to safe, phased reopening.

This agenda was posted on bulletin boards 24 hours in advance of the meeting at the following locations:

1. Eric Rood Administrative Center; outside Board office, outside Board Chambers, and outside main entrance.

2. https://nevco.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

3. District V Board of Supervisors Conference Room.

4. Truckee Joseph Center. (Posted May 10, 2020)

AGENDA

PERSONS DESIRING TO ADDRESS THE BOARD CONTROL OF MEETING:

The Board Chairperson shall first caution any person at the meeting who is abusive, disruptive, or out of order, and then ask that person to leave if the person will not stop; additionally, the Chair reserves the right to recess the meeting until the person leaves or is escorted out and order is restored.

PUBLIC COMMENT:

Matters on the Agenda: The Board shall allow public comment on items appearing on the agenda when the agenda item is considered by the Board. The Chair may limit the total amount of time for comment on any agenda item and may limit any individual desiring to address the Board to no less than three (3) minutes. Comments by the public must be relevant to the item on the agenda being considered by the Board.

Matters not on the Agenda: At special meetings of the Board, public comment will only be allowed on matters appearing on the agenda.

The Chair of the Board may limit the total amount of time allocated for public comment; provided, however, the Board will allocate at least fifteen (15) minutes for receiving public comment during any Board meeting. The Chair of the Board may limit any individual desiring to address the Board to no less than three (3) minutes. Time to address the Board will be allocated on the basis of the order in which the requests were received.

ORDER AND DECORUM:

Individuals or organizations desiring to address the Board shall: 1) Address the Board from the podium. Speakers are encouraged but not required to give their name and city of residence before addressing the Board. Speakers shall direct their comments to the Board, not the audience or staff. 2) Comment on the specific matter before the Board with reasons for the position taken. 3) The Chair may, at his or her discretion, allow up to five (5) minutes for those who are serving as a spokesperson for a group or organization. 4) A speaker may not yield time to another speaker. 5) No individual may speak more than once during the Public Comment period or on an item on the agenda unless recognized by the Chair as having new information. 6) In the interest of civil discourse, the rules specified in this Order and Decorum of Board Business and Robert’s Rules of Order, to the extent such Rules are not in conflict with the Brown Act, shall apply at all Board meetings. It shall be the responsibility of the Chair to ensure public comments are conducted in such a manner that avoids disruptive activity, promotes mutual respect, keeps comments focused on issues, and avoids personal attack. 7) Applicants, applicant representatives and appellants desiring to speak shall be permitted to speak first during the public comment portion of a public hearing for not more than ten (10) minutes (or fifteen (15) minutes at Appeal Hearings), unless different rules for conducting the hearing are provided by County code. Time limits may be modified at the Chair of the Board’s discretion.

REFERENCES:

Nevada County Resolution 17-084 (Public comment)

Ralph M. Brown Act, California Government Code Sec. 54950, et. seq. (Open meetings law)