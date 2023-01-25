The Nevada County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve moving forward with The Ranch House Project, a housing effort that would add six independent living units on Highway 49 near The Willo restaurant.

The project would demolish an already-existing single-family dwelling in an effort to provide individual housing to those who are at a high risk of homelessness or who have developed worsening symptoms of mental illness or substance abuse. The property on which the planned development would lie takes up three acres – two for residential and one for agriculture.

To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4232.