Nevada County Board of Education member Katharine Wanamaker steps down

Katharine Wanamaker, a member of the Nevada County Board of Education since 2018, sat for the last time on the board at Wednesday’s meeting.

Wanamaker served as one of two members of the board representing the Chicago Park, Nevada City, Pleasant Valley, Twin Ridges, Union Hill and Camptonville Union school districts.

Wanamaker had notified Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay of her decision to resign on April 24.

In a letter, she explained she was leaving because of a move to Portland, Oregon, in June, following her husband’s acceptance of a job offer there.

Board president Wendy Baker suggested the board wait until school is back in session before moving into the process of filling the now vacant seat. The rest of the board agreed.

After moving to Nevada County in 2013, Wanamaker had worked as a case manager for Sierra Fiduciary Services until recently.

Wanamaker’s last meeting with the board was set to take place June 10, although the board voted Wednesday to cancel that meeting. Due to the decision, Wanamaker said her farewells Wednesday.

While Wanamaker’s time sitting on the board was short, she expressed her sadness at leaving.

“It has been great working with everyone in county Superintendent of Schools and all of my fellow board members,” said Wanamaker. “Thanks for making the last year and a half really exciting.”

In response to Wanamaker’s announcement, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay said, “We’ve got a pretty incredible five board members right now, and you are an integral part of that. You will be missed, greatly missed.”

He added that, while he was saddened by the news of Wanamaker’s resignation, he is thrilled for her and her husband as they look forward to their move.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union.