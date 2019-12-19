Nevada County Board of Education fills vacant seat

In November, Paula Sarantopolous resigned from her position with the Nevada County Board of Education.

On Wednesday the county found a replacement.

Former assistant superintendent at the Grass Valley School District for about 23 years, Susan Clarabut will be filling the position.

Sarantopolous, who’d served on the board since mid-2018 and herself had been appointed when a member resigned, left to pursue a job as a health program technician in Tuolumne County.

On Wednesday, Clarabut was the only person to be nominated for the open seat, according to Samie White, assistant with the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. The vote was 3-to-1 in favor, with only board member Ashley Neumann voting against.

Clarabut said it’s important to give back to the community, and sitting on an education board is a good way to do that.

This is her first time sitting on a school board, but she acknowledged she’s sat on nonprofit boards before.

She said she doesn’t have particular goals in mind for the county.

“It’s good to have board members who come in without an agenda,” she said, adding, “I think it’s important to get the lay of the land first.”

Clarabut’s term ends December 2020, but could possibly run through 2022 if she runs, and wins, when the seat is up, according to White.

