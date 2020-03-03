Nevada County Bars & Bistros, March 5 through 11
CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-4000
Kitchen Open Late Every Day!
Your Home for all the NFL Action!
Thursday March 5 – Andy Frasco and the U.N. (funky soul, party rock) 9 p.m. $20.
Friday March 6 – The Ascenders (Virtuoso jamming on the Grateful Dead and more) 9:45 p.m. $10.
Saturday March 7 – Diggin Dirt (8-piece funk and soul) 9:30p.m. $15/$20.
FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
530-265-9093
GOLDEN ERA
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com
Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.
Thursday March 5 – The Kelly Brothers Unplugged, 7-10 p.m.
Friday March 6 – Mikel Paul and the BB’s (jazz) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Saturday March 7 – Parlor Tricks (industrial ragtime) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Uncle Sonny’s Bar
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
530-273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day
Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.
March 7 ~ SiesMatters (Classic Rock/Blues) 8 p.m. to midnight. NO COVER.
Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables
Wild Eye Pub
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thursday March 5 – NEW! Pub’s Calamari, now served each Thursday, until it runs out!
Thursday March 5 – Lounge: 1st Thursdays Uke Jam hosted by Lucky Mulligan. No exp. needed, just your uke. Songbooks available.
Thursday March 5 – Dana Cooper. Touring from Nashville, this song poet engages and inspires world audiences with quick wit and insightful stories. Known for his fine style of flat-picking, finger-picking and percussive strumming. 6:30 p.m. $8/$10. danacoopermusic.com
https://www.wildeyepub.com/events-1/dana-cooper-on-tour
Fri March 6 -Lounge: Chet Salvatorelli plays lounge classics on accordion and keyboard. Say hello, sing along and reminisce. 4 p.m.
Friday March 6 – Achilles Wheel 4-pc Trio! Always a delight to have AW rock the pub with their fun, original, dancey music! All ages. Don’t wait! Tix online $10/advance- $13/door and day of show. http://www.wildeyepub.com/events-1/achilles-wheel-trio-3
Saturday March 7 – Shaky Ground! Jerry & John & the boys are danceriffic!. 6:30 p.m. $5/$10.
Sunday March 8 – Second Sunday Jazz Jam. Musicians and vocalists welcome to sign up & sit in with Karl Chelette, Jason Wilkins, Gay Galvin. Charts to share are encouraged. 6 p.m.
Wednesday March 11 – Snow Line: American Trio from Grass Valley. 6 p.m. $5/$10. http://www.facebook.com/SnowLineGV/
The Stone House
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
Grass Valley Brewing Co.
141 E. Main St. Grass Valley
530-271-2739
Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Until 3 p.m.
Thursday March 5 – Trivia Night – All Ages – 7 p.m.
Saturday March 7 – Live Music – Snow Line – 7 p.m.
Monday March 9 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949
530-268-1065 work
Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com
Friday March 6 – Porkchop the band. 8 p.m.
Saturday March 7 – Thirsty Camel. 9 p.m.
Sunday March 8 – Buddha and Brew- Dharma talk, metta and brew to follow.
Sunday March 8 – Farrow and the Peach Leaves. 9 p.m.
Monday March 9 – Porkchop Jam Session. Bring your equipment and your friends. 6-10 p.m.
Tuesday March 10 – Trivia Night @ 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday March 10 – Bottomless Cup of Karaoke @ 8 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday March 11 – ½ for veterans (vets only) drinks all day
