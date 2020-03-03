Nevada County Bars & Bistros, March 5 through 11

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Kitchen Open Late Every Day!

Your Home for all the NFL Action!

Thursday March 5 – Andy Frasco and the U.N. (funky soul, party rock) 9 p.m. $20.

Friday March 6 – The Ascenders (Virtuoso jamming on the Grateful Dead and more) 9:45 p.m. $10.

Saturday March 7 – Diggin Dirt (8-piece funk and soul) 9:30p.m. $15/$20.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

http://friartucks.com

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.

Thursday March 5 – The Kelly Brothers Unplugged, 7-10 p.m.

Friday March 6 – Mikel Paul and the BB’s (jazz) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Saturday March 7 – Parlor Tricks (industrial ragtime) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day

Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.

March 7 ~ SiesMatters (Classic Rock/Blues) 8 p.m. to midnight. NO COVER.

Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thursday March 5 – NEW! Pub’s Calamari, now served each Thursday, until it runs out!

Thursday March 5 – Lounge: 1st Thursdays Uke Jam hosted by Lucky Mulligan. No exp. needed, just your uke. Songbooks available.

Thursday March 5 – Dana Cooper. Touring from Nashville, this song poet engages and inspires world audiences with quick wit and insightful stories. Known for his fine style of flat-picking, finger-picking and percussive strumming. 6:30 p.m. $8/$10. danacoopermusic.com

https://www.wildeyepub.com/events-1/dana-cooper-on-tour

Fri March 6 -Lounge: Chet Salvatorelli plays lounge classics on accordion and keyboard. Say hello, sing along and reminisce. 4 p.m.

Friday March 6 – Achilles Wheel 4-pc Trio! Always a delight to have AW rock the pub with their fun, original, dancey music! All ages. Don’t wait! Tix online $10/advance- $13/door and day of show. http://www.wildeyepub.com/events-1/achilles-wheel-trio-3

Saturday March 7 – Shaky Ground! Jerry & John & the boys are danceriffic!. 6:30 p.m. $5/$10.

Sunday March 8 – Second Sunday Jazz Jam. Musicians and vocalists welcome to sign up & sit in with Karl Chelette, Jason Wilkins, Gay Galvin. Charts to share are encouraged. 6 p.m.

Wednesday March 11 – Snow Line: American Trio from Grass Valley. 6 p.m. $5/$10. http://www.facebook.com/SnowLineGV/

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity

Grass Valley Brewing Co.

141 E. Main St. Grass Valley

530-271-2739

http://www.GVBrew.com

Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Until 3 p.m.

Thursday March 5 – Trivia Night – All Ages – 7 p.m.

Saturday March 7 – Live Music – Snow Line – 7 p.m.

Monday March 9 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.

Dew Drop Inn

19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949

530-268-1065 work

Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com

Friday March 6 – Porkchop the band. 8 p.m.

Saturday March 7 – Thirsty Camel. 9 p.m.

Sunday March 8 – Buddha and Brew- Dharma talk, metta and brew to follow.

Sunday March 8 – Farrow and the Peach Leaves. 9 p.m.

Monday March 9 – Porkchop Jam Session. Bring your equipment and your friends. 6-10 p.m.

Tuesday March 10 – Trivia Night @ 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday March 10 – Bottomless Cup of Karaoke @ 8 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday March 11 – ½ for veterans (vets only) drinks all day