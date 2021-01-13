Nevada County bans industrial hemp cultivation

Nevada County’s temporary ban on industrial hemp cultivation has become permanent.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to enact an ordinance banning industrial hemp, as its previously enacted urgency ordinance banning it is set to expire next month.

The supervisors noted the ban could be amended in the future as the state solidifies its hemp regulations, which were required after the crop was removed from the federally controlled substances list in 2018.

“It may be something that we’re going to want to look at and study,“ Supervisor Ed Scofield said. ”If we really have a strong interest in hemp then we can look at it again, but at this time I think we still have a long way to go with our cannabis industry.“

Most public commenters, several of whom were cannabis growers, supported the ban, citing the possibility of hemp damaging the cannabis industry though cross-pollination.

Others were concerned about the ability to enforce consistent regulations on both cannabis and hemp, which are typically only distinguishable through laboratory testing.

“We need to rely define our own cannabis industry better before we start going into another area,” Scofield said.

