Projects were selected by a panel of community members and staff through a competitive process for the Outdoor Visitor Safety Fund Grants approved by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors this week.

This week, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors approved a second round of awards totaling $388,480 in Outdoor Visitor Safety Fund Program (program) grants to eight eligible entities to increase resiliency and promote health and safety at highly impacted outdoor recreation destinations.

“There is clearly a lot of need and want for addressing impacts and improvements to outdoor recreation destinations. I am pleased with the final recommendation of funding and want to thank all who submitted proposals,” said District IV Supervisor Sue Hoek.