This week, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors approved a second round of awards totaling $388,480 in Outdoor Visitor Safety Fund Program (program) grants to eight eligible entities to increase resiliency and promote health and safety at highly impacted outdoor recreation destinations.
“There is clearly a lot of need and want for addressing impacts and improvements to outdoor recreation destinations. I am pleased with the final recommendation of funding and want to thank all who submitted proposals,” said District IV Supervisor Sue Hoek.
“I spend a fair bit of time in some of the locations that we’ve invested in through the first round of this program, and the improvements made are visibly noticeable. There is less trash, less human waste, and more signage and trail ambassadors,” said District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock.
“I would just like to commend everyone involved and look forward to the great work that comes from round two funding,” Bullock went on to say.
These projects, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and County of Nevada General Fund, will address unmet needs at popular outdoor recreation sites across Nevada County and meet the goals of the program to promote public safety and public health, equitable access to recreation opportunities, economic development through sustainable recreation, and protection and preservation of natural resources.
Selected projects include visitor outreach and education, as well as the installation and/or improvement of restrooms, parking, trails, kiosks, signage, and recreational amenities.
The Bear Yuba Land Trust will receive $30,000 to continue the Trail Keepers ambassador program and enhance trail stewardship, access, fire safety and vegetation management on public access trail easements and BYLT trails including Cascade Canal Trail, Alan Thiesen and Rambler Trails, Independence Trail, and Wildflower Ridge Trail.
Nevada County Consolidated Fire District will receive $77,500 to construct improvements at Station 82 on Highway 20 next to the Pioneer Trail, including parking, signage, bike racks, and safety lighting.
Sierra Gold Parks Foundation will receive $71,000 for improving state parks in western Nevada County including Empire Mine State Historic Park, Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park, and the South Yuba River State Park.
Six new and updated trail kiosks, three new contactless water stations, eight new bear-proof trash receptacles, and the purchase of a changeable message sign for coordinated use by the South Yuba River Public Safety Cohort.
South Yuba River Citizen’s League (SYRCL) will receive $16,700 for the continuation of the River Ambassadors program at Highway 49 and Bridgeport with expansion to Purdon and Edwards’ Crossings that engages the public on river safety, waste pickup, and responsible recreation.
SYRCL will also gain $59,000 to develop trailheads at Van Norden Meadow as part of the Van Norden Meadow Restoration and Recreation Project on Donner Summit in the Tahoe National Forest, to include two trailheads with native surface parking lots, two double vault toilets and trailhead and interpretive signage.
- Truckee Dirt Union — $20,000 to acquire excavation tools and equipment to support trail maintenance and repair in eastern Nevada County;
- Truckee Trails Foundation — $74,280 for a visitor safety and environmental hazard prevention program that increases trail host ambassador outreach and safety monitoring, plus year-round service for two portable restrooms and dumpsters at critical high-volume locations in Donner Summit and east Nevada County; and the installation of one toilet and picnic table at a day-use area along the Truckee River at the entrance to the Glenshire Subdivision and at the far east end of the Truckee River Legacy Trail and informational and directional signage at Hole in the Ground Trail, Commemorative Overland Emigrant Trail, Summit Lake Trail, Warren Lake Trail, Lola Montez Trail, Boca Townsite Trail, and Truckee River Recreational Access Site; and
- Truckee River Watershed Council — $40,000 for constructing sustainable recreation facilities and improving aging infrastructure on 30 acres of meadow and stream habitat in the Euer Valley, including installation of a boardwalk, repairing drainage and erosion failures along South Euer Valley Road, maintaining recreational access along the roadway, removing unsafe culvert crossing and the addition of a bridge along South Prosser Creek.
“This award will help improve the visitor experience and safety at South Yuba River State Park, with increased messaging and information on parking, fire and river conditions, along with helping to mitigate some of the trash issues with better receptacles and new water stations to help eliminate single-use plastic bottles,” states Sierra Gold Parks Foundation Board President Jesse Locks.
Headwaters Science Program Director Alecia Weisman of SYRCL explains, “This funding supports trailhead development for the Van Norden Meadow Recreation Project, ultimately tying into an interpretive loop trail that will circumnavigate the sensitive meadow habitat and include educational signage to honor the complex history of the Summit Valley area and unique natural history of the meadow itself.”
Projects were selected by a panel of community members and staff through a competitive process that involved a two-step evaluation. Projects will be completed by December 31, 2024, along with the nine projects that were previously awarded funding in the first round.
Nevada County’s Outdoor Visitor Safety Fund Grant Program was established and approved by the Board of Supervisors in April 2021 to provide up to $850,000 in one-time grants to respond to the negative economic impacts of COVID-19 through promoting public health and safety at highly impacted outdoor recreation destinations. Additional consideration was given to those that support economic development, enhance equitable access, address climate change adaptation, and promote environmental sustainability and resilience.
For a list of projects, updates, and Recreation News, visit www.nevadacountyca.gov/OVSF