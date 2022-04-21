Nevada County awards 23 micro-business grants

Nevada County has awarded $57,500 in relief funds to 23 micro-businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release states.

All micro-businesses received $2,500 in grant funding.

“Micro-businesses are an essential part of our local economy,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Sue Hoek in the release. “I am proud to see small business owners from across the community get funded through this program, from micro-businesses in Nevada City, Grass Valley, and Truckee to entrepreneurs like Izzi Tooinsky in Penn Valley.”

“I’ve been making a living performing for kids and families for nearly 50 years. In all that time, I’ve never encountered a more challenging financial time than the past two years,” said local performer Tooinsky. “This micro-grant helps keep me going. I would sincerely like to thank Nevada County for the generous micro-business grant, and my gratitude reaches out further to our great nation that, with all its challenges and imperfections, has the wisdom and care to assist, support, and respect the value of children’s entertainment.”

The 23 awarded businesses hailed from Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready and Truckee. Diverse business types included graphic design, creative media, transportation, digital services, retail, illustration, forestry, hair styling, bodywork, performers, photographers, artists, childcare providers, and language and music educators.





“This program focuses on supporting the very small businesses that help make Nevada County a special place to live and work,” said Nevada County CEO Alison Lehman. “We recognize the creativity, diversity, and resilience of our community in these small business owner awards.”

20 MORE GRANTS AVAILABLE

Twenty micro-business grants are still open on a rolling basis until filled.

Eligible Nevada County micro-businesses are encouraged to apply for the grant funding as soon as possible. Micro-businesses are eligible to receive up to $2,500 in grant funding.

“We’re looking forward to distributing $50,000 more in grant funding to twenty other micro-businesses,” added Lehman. “These small businesses are an integral part of our local economy.”

The program is made possible by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate and the California Micro-business COVID-19 Relief Grant program that Nevada County applied to in November. Nevada County is partnering with the Sierra Business Council to administer an easy application process and responsive customer service to applicants.

Source: Nevada County