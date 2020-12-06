Nevada County avoids PSPS

Due to improved weather conditions, Nevada County will not experience a Public Safety Power Shut-off, PG&E announced Sunday.

On Friday the utility company anticipated de-energizing 132,000 customers in 15 counties and five tribal communities — including more than 25,000 in Nevada County — due to strong wind conditions expected to begin Sunday. By Saturday, the estimate was downgraded to 92,000 customers and is now expected to affect about 8,500 in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Toulumne and Tulare counties.

Service for those customers is expected to be restored by Tuesday night.

Typically, PG&E Public Safety Power Shut-offs are triggered when humidity is below 20%, sustained winds are above 25 miles per hour or wind gusts exceed 45 miles per hour. Red Flag Warnings, dry conditions, and on-the-ground observations are also factors. Wind speeds in Nevada County were below 10 miles per hour in the last 24 hours, according to National Weather Service data. Humidity was in the high 40s.

That’s expected to change Monday, when the weather service expects wind gusts in Grass Valley to reach up to 35 miles per hour. Winds are expected to decrease by Tuesday.

BURNING

Due to dry conditions and a forecast of high winds, door yard burning in Nevada, Yuba, Placer and Sierra counties is suspended, according to a Cal Fire release.

“We are still experiencing critical fire danger as we move into mid-December and we need everyone’s help in preventing new ignitions and the potential for damaging wildfires,” said Cal Fire Unit Chief and Placer County Fire Department Chief Brian Estes.

Cal Fire is preparing for the strong winds by augmenting Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit staff with an additional helicopter and five additional engines from outside the county.

“We will evaluate the ability to open up burning again after this wind event passes, but until we receive measurable precipitation, we need to be prepared to take these precautions,” Estes said.

