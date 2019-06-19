Nevada County authorities: Victim shot, beaten, run over with ATV

The man went to the hospital reporting a gunshot wound to his abdomen, Nevada County authorities said.

The victim said his attackers shot him. They hit him with chains. They beat him with a golf club. They ran over him with an ATV, Lt. Rob Bringolf said in a release.

An investigation into the Wednesday allegations led to three arrests: Jerry Del Ray, 67; Lindsey Papola, 29; and Aaron Pillow, 32. All face charges of assault with a deadly weapon and assault with great bodily injury, the lieutenant said.

“The motive for the attack is believed to be the victim’s refusal to leave the property,” Bringolf said.

According to Bringolf, the 31-year-old victim lives on a trailer in the 18000 block of Mustang Valley Place, where the Tuesday assault occurred. First taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Sacramento-area facility, the victim was in stable condition Wednesday.

Authorities said they learned of the accusations after responding early Wednesday to reports of a gunshot victim at the hospital. Detectives heard the allegations and then obtained search warrants for the Mustang Valley Place property. Once there they interviewed multiple people, arresting three.

“All of the weapons described by the victim were located on the property,” the release states.

