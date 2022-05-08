UPDATE: Suspect in connection with abduction, shooting remains at large, authorities say

Nevada County law enforcement officials photograph potential evidence at the scene of Sunday’s suspected shooting and kidnapping which took place at The Country Store along the 19,000 block of Tyler Foote Road on the San Juan Ridge. The suspect then led law enforcement to the town of Washington where the kidnap victim was found walking and the suspect las seen along the Poorman Creek area behind the town.

Photo: Elias Funez

Update 7:50 p.m.:

From an email from Andrew Trygg, public information officer with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office:

“We were unable to locate the suspect after an extensive area check of the poor man’s creek area outside of Washington. Should anyone see a suspicious subject, not known to the area, they are encouraged to call 911.

The suspect is a white male adult last seen wearing camouflage pants black sweatshirt, 5 foot 10 inches tall and approximately 175 pounds.

Again, the victim is safe with us.

We’ll have more for a story once interviews are complete.“

Update 4:10 p.m.:

The victim of the suspected abduction has been located and is safe, according to Andrew Trygg, public information officer with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

“We continue to follow leads on the suspect,“ Trygg wrote in an email Sunday.

Initially Posted:

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol on Sunday were searching for a suspect in connection with an abduction and shooting, authorities said.

Sheriff’s police tape surrounds The Country Store along the 19,000 block of Tyler Foote Road following Sunday’s shooting and abduction. The kidnap victim was later found safe and no one was hurt during the shooting.

Photo: Elias Funez

According to CHP officer Jason Bice, CHP had three ground units and a helicopter assisting in the search. The incident happened in the area of the Country Store on Tyler Foote Road. Bice said he believes authorities known who the suspect is.

“They are still searching for a suspect,” Bice said at 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

Victims and witnesses to Sunday’s shooting at The Country Store on the San Juan Ridge, console one another when they hear over the emergency radio scanner that the kidnap victim taken from this location had been found safe.

Photo: Elias Funez

According to scanner traffic, the victim may have been located.

This is a developing story. Check back with The Union for updates.

Nevada County Sheriff’s personnel work the scene of Sunday’s shooting and kidnapping at The Country Store on the San Juan Ridge.

Photo: Elias Funez