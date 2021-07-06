Nevada County authorities search for missing man

From a Tuesday news release:

Attention Retrac Road area!

We are currently searching the area of Harley Court and Retrac for 70-year-old John. He was last seen last night around 9 p.m. It is unknown what clothing he may be wearing, however he is most likely shirtless. John should have a Rottweiler puppy with him.

If you have any information about his location, please call our dispatch center at 530-265-7880.

Source: Nevada County Sheriff’s Office