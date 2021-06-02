Nevada County authorities respond to plane crash
Authorities this morning have responded to reports of an airplane crash, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.
Reports of the crash near the town of Washington came in at 8:19 a.m. Search and rescue personnel and the California Highway Patrol is en route to the scene now, sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales said.
Check back for more information.
