Nevada County authorities investigate 2nd homicide this week

A man was arrested Thursday night for murder in Nevada City, in the second reported homicide in the last two days.

The suspect, Russell Rippetoe, 57, was arrested around 8:45 p.m. Thursday at a property on the 26000 block of North Bloomfield Road, according to Nevada County Sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales.

Ripptoe remained jailed Friday without bond, reports state.

The victim, an adult male, remains unidentified, and a body has not yet been recovered. Authorities are searching for the body on the premises of the North Bloomfield Road property, with deputies receiving assistance in the search from personnel with the California Department of Justice, as well as several other local agencies.

The property does not belong to Rippetoe, although he is believed to have been living there in a trailer. Multiple weapons, including firearms, have been recovered from the property, and are believed to belong to Rippetoe, although it is not clear if these weapons are directly tied to the death.

Authorities received information Thursday morning that led them to believe that Rippetoe had committed homicide, allegedly after an altercation between himself and the victim had escalated.

Investigators on Friday remained at the address on North Bloomfield Road processing evidence from the scene, and more information about the homicide will likely be available later today, Scales said.

This is the second such homicide reported by the Sheriff’s Office in the last couple of days, with another deceased male being found on Wednesday that is believed to have been the victim of homicide. Authorities do not believe that the incidents are related, Scales said.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com